TURLEY, William George "Bill" Passed away at home in Goulburn Aged 85 years Loved brother of Bob (dec), John (dec), Ted, Merle (dec), Florrie (dec), Helen (dec) Loved Uncle of his nieces & nephews Relatives & friends of Bill are invited to attend his funeral service to be in Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel 2 Camden Street Ulladulla on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 11:00 am Following the service the cortege will leave for Sandridge Cemetery Mollymook
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 4, 2019